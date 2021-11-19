Bath police arrest man wearing 'body armor ... decked out with knives'

Antonio Steffon, 26, was charged with several misdemeanors following the incident early Friday morning

Police responding to noise complaints on Mechanic Street early Friday morning reportedly found a man wielding a sledgehammer and, later, wearing a helmet and body armor plate "decked out with knives."

Bath police officers went to the home just after 1 a.m. Friday following several complaints of a person yelling and playing loud music, Bath Police Chief Andrew Booth said in a release.

When they allegedly found a car running with its windows down and the radio playing loudly, they went to the nearest house and were met by a man "wielding a sledgehammer," Booth said.

The man was later identified as Antonio Steffon, 26, of 19 Mechanic St.

Officers backed away, Booth said, and the man, who police suspected was intoxicated, allegedly smashed the door window.

Police convinced the man to leave the house without the sledgehammer and issued him a warning for noise, Booth said, although he allegedly refused to give them his name.

Officers said they heard loud noise shortly after leaving and returned to find the man in his yard wearing a ballistic helmet and a body armor plate carrier" with several types of knives mounted on it or in pouches

Booth said a plate carrier is a military-style body armor vest.

Booth said the man "assumed a fighting stance and resumed his belligerence towards officers."

Bath police and a deputy from the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office approached the man with guns and Tasers drawn, Booth said, restrained him and placed him in handcuffs.

During a "scuffle" the man allegedly broke one of the officer's eyeglasses.

Booth said he continued to resist arrest while he was taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset, where he remained later Friday morning.

Steffon was charged with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, refusing to submit to arrest, and criminal mischief. He is scheduled to appear in West Bath District Court on Jan. 4, 2022.

Booth on Friday commended his officers for safely handling a potentially deadly incident with no injuries.