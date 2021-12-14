Bath man sentenced to 10 years for defrauding employer out of $2.7 million

David Altenburg was also given 18 months of supervised release.

BATH, Maine — A Bath man was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 18 months of supervised release after defrauding his employer of more than $2.7 million.

David Altenburg was ordered to pay more than $2.8 million to the victims of his crime, U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee's office said Tuesday in a release.

Court records state that between February 2019 and September 2020, Altenburg accessed his employer's financial accounts, made more than 100 wire transfers and other withdrawals and diverted $2.7 million to accounts he controlled.

He used that money to travel, pay his mortgage, purchase luxury vehicles, buy jewelry, and other items, prosecutors said.

Altenburg also opened an online bank account and funded that through the illegally derived property before spending that money on visits to resorts across Maine and New Hampshire.

He pleaded guilty in June.