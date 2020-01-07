Bath man cited with traffic violation for driving into crowd of protestors

Bath Police ticketed William Angells, 83, for failure to yield to a group of 20-30 protestors in a crosswalk at a June 11 peaceful protest.

BATH, Maine — The Bath Police Department has issued a traffic violation to an 83-year-old man who allegedly drove his truck through a crowd of protestors at a June 11 peaceful protest in Bath.

According to police, a group of about 20-30 peaceful protestors were in the intersection of High St. and Centre St. in Bath on a crosswalk when a red pickup truck drove through the intersection and into the crowd of protestors. The truck slowly moved through the group and protestors banged on his truck to get him to stop.

There were no reported injuries from the incident.

Police say protestors handed over video footage and photos of the incident as well as the license plate number, which led police to identify the man as William Angells of Bath.

Deputy Chief Andrew Booth says they passed along the information from the investigation to the Sagadahoc County District Attorney’s Office to help consider potential charges.

The D.A. recommended issuing a traffic violation over a criminal charge. The traffic violation issued to Angells carries a $180 fine and can be contested in court if he wishes.

Booth says the investigation is now closed.