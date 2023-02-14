Bath man charged with assaulting deputy, K-9 in Richmond

Shane Sawler, 46, is being held at the Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset on violation of probation.

RICHMOND, Maine — A Bath suspect is facing multiple charges after allegedly attacking a man and assaulting a deputy and K-9 in Richmond on Monday.

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office was called on Monday because of a vehicle "off the road and on fire" near 290 Maine St. in Richmond, a news release from the sheriff's office stated.

At the scene, Sagadahoc County Deputy Zachary Kindelan found the vehicle on fire off the south side of the street, according to the release. Kindelan also reportedly found two men "engaged in an altercation near the vehicle."

"Upon investigating, the deputy learned that the operator of the vehicle had attacked the other person, unprovoked, who as a witness called the vehicle fire into the police," the release stated.

While Kindelan continued to investigate, the driver reportedly refused to cooperate and became defiant, challenging Kindelan to fight, according to the release. When Kindelan warned the driver not to fight, the driver "took a swing at the deputy."

"A struggle ensued between the deputy and the suspect during which time the deputy was injured," the release stated. "Deputy Kindelan, a certified K-9 handler, was able to let his K-9, Hero, out of the cruiser and commanded the K-9 to get the suspect. The suspect grabbed ahold of the dog and body-slammed Hero to the pavement."

Hero reportedly recovered and bit the suspect, holding on until Kindelan was able to handcuff him, according to the release.

Deputies identified the suspect as Shane Sawler, 46, of Bath. He was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta where he was treated for injuries from the K-9 bite, the release stated.

Kindelan was reportedly also treated and released from MaineGeneral for his injuries.

Sawler is being held at the Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset on violation of probation and was charged with the following:

Assault on an officer (Class C)

Unlawful interference with law enforcement dog (Class D)

Operating under the influence (Class D)

Assault (Class D)

Criminal mischief (Class D)

Refusing to submit to arrest (Class D)

An arraignment date for Sawler has not yet been set.