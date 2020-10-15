Bath man arrested by FBI for wire fraud

The FBI arrested David Altenburg on four counts of wire fraud Thursday morning in Bath; he reportedly wired more than $2.7 million from a financial firm in Portland.

BATH, Maine — Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents descended on Bath Thursday morning for an ongoing federal investigation, assisted by Bath police. According to the FBI Boston Division, David Altenburg, 40, of Bath was arrested on four counts of wire fraud for allegedly withdrawing more than $2.7 million from a Portland-based financial firm.

Court documents say Altenburg is a former trading analyst with the firm he defrauded. He's accused of devising a fraud scheme, where he used his access to the firm's financial accounts to make unauthorized withdraws, which were then transferred to his personal banking accounts.

The embezzlement took place between Feb. 2019 and Sept. 2020.

Thursday morning, the FBI executed a search warrant and four vehicle seizure warrants at Altenburg's residence in Bath.

He was taken into custody without incident; his initial court appearance is set for 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.