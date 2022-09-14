Bates College student assaulted while walking on campus

The student was walking between Pettengill Hall and Hedge Hall when they were approached and grabbed by an unidentified man.

LEWISTON, Maine — A student at Bates College was assaulted while walking on campus Thursday morning around 12:15 a.m.

The student was walking between Pettengill Hall and Hedge Hall when they were approached and grabbed by an unidentified man, a news release from Bates College Director of Campus Safety Paul Menice said on Thursday afternoon.

The incident is not the first to happen on the college's campus this school year. The Portland Press Herald reported back on Sept. 14 that a Bates College student was walking on campus on Alumni Walk when they were approached and struck by an unidentified man.

According to Thursday's release, the incident was unprovoked, and the man still remains unidentified.

The man is described in the release as six feet tall with black hair and a black beard. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt with a hood and white sneakers.

"Please report any sightings of someone who appears to match the description to Campus Safety at either 207-786-6254 or 207-786-6111," the release stated.