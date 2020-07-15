Bar Harbor murder case goes to Maine Supreme Court

On Wednesday morning, Jalique Keene and his appellate lawyer, Lawrence Winger, appealed his September 2019 trial.

ELLSWORTH, Maine — In an audio conference Wednesday morning, Jalique Keene appealed his trial for the murder and gross sexual assault of Mikaela Conley.

The two were classmates in Bar Harbor and Keene referred to Conley as his 'best friend' in trial.

In June 2018, Conley drove to Boston to pick Keene up at the airport. The two then went to playground area at the Connors Emerson School in Bar Harbor. There is surveillance footage from the school that shows the two together, then hours later shows Keene dragging Conley's 'lifeless body'.

Keene's attorney, Lawrence Winger, had a few arguments for the Maine Supreme Court on Wednesday.

First, he said the trial should have been moved out of Hancock County. However state prosecutor Don Macomber said Keene said on record that he was pleased with the jury.

The court clarified that both Conley and Keene grew up in the area and it wasn't like someone came in from out of state and committed these crimes. Instead, they are both part of the Bar Harbor community.

Winger's next argument was that there wasn't enough evidence to convict Keene of these crimes. The surveillance video used in court showed Conley and Keene together on the school playground, then hours passed before you saw them again. That's when Keene is seen dragging her body.

To that argument, Macomber said the forensic evidence was enough for the jury to make an informed decision. He noted Keene's DNA found under her fingernails and his sperm found in her body.

Keene and his attorney said that's because the two had sex and it was consensual. Macomber said the marks on Conley's body indicate otherwise.

The final argument from Winger was regarding Keene's sentence. He argued there was no explanation for why Keene was sentenced to 58 years for the murder of Conley and 30 years for her rape.

Macomber argued some of the aggravated and mitigated factors include Conley's conscious suffering, the trauma to her friends and family, and that Keene did not take responsibility when he addressed the court during trial.

