SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The Town & Country Federal Credit Union branch on Main Street in South Portland was robbed on Thursday, March 12th, at about 10 a.m.

No staff members or people in the branch were injured, according to Jon Paradise, Vice President of Public Relations and Communications of the bank.

Paradise said there was no loss of confidential member data.

The robber was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money but was arrested shortly thereafter.

David Libby, President/CEO of Town & Country FCU:

"Our top priority is always the safety and well-being of our staff and members when a traumatic event such as a robbery takes place. Our staff followed all appropriate procedures and, as a result, no one was hurt. We recognize the emotional impact that this type of event can have on our staff and members, and will provide all support and resources necessary. Thankfully, this is an extremely rare occurrence but we do train and prepare extensively for this type of scenario and we are grateful for the professionalism and calmness of our staff to prevent any injuries.”

Libby said that the Main Street branch in South Portland would be closed for the remainder of the day but is expected to re-open for regular business on Friday, March 13th.

