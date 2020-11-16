Bangor woman arrested for threatening to kill, behead Susan Collins

“I’m going to shoot you in the [expletive] face, Susan," 56 -year-old Katrina Preble of Bangor allegedly said in one of the voicemails threatening to kill Collins.

BANGOR, Maine — A woman from Bangor was arrested Monday after allegedly leaving threatening voicemails at U.S. Sen. Susan Collins' offices, saying she would kill the Maine Senator.

Katrina Preble, 56, allegedly left voicemails on two separate dates: the first on Nov. 6 at Collins’ Bangor office where, according to court documents, Preble threatened three times in one message to kill Collins, saying, “I’m going to shoot you in the [expletive] face, Susan."

Bangor Police and an FBI agent went to Preble's home that day to interview her, and according to the affidavit, Preble was "hostile and generally uncooperative" during the interview. Preble told officers that Collins had threatened her life, and she had the right to protect herself from Collins with deadly force.

Preble was not arrested on Nov. 6.

On Nov. 11, Preble allergy left six voicemails at Collins' D.C. office. In one, she allegedly said, "We the people" were going to put Collins in front of a firing squad and, "Stretch you by the neck. Decapitate you.”

Preble was expected to make her first court appearance remotely late Monday afternoon in the same building where Collins’ Bangor office is located.