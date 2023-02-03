Bangor tow company owner charged with theft after citizen complaints

Bangor police underwent a lengthy investigation into the multiple allegations citizens made against the company All Towed Up.

BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor man has been charged with theft following an investigation into citizen complaints about a towing company.

Bangor police began receiving several reports in December of "suspicious activity allegedly being perpetrated by an Alton, Maine towing company," a news release from the Bangor Police Department said Friday.

Citizens reported the company, All Towed Up, had towed their vehicles for various parking violations without a request from police or property owners, according to the release.

"The victims were forced to pay a large 'impound' fee to regain possession of their vehicles," police said in the release.

Bangor officers underwent a lengthy investigation into the allegations made against All Towed Up, according to the release.

As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was made for Bruce LiCausi Jr., 19, of Bangor, police said. LiCausi is the owner of All Towed Up.

Police said the arrest warrant charged LiCausi with theft. He was taken into custody Thursday night by state troopers from a location in Alton.

Police encourage anyone who feels they may have been a victim of similar conduct by LiCausi to contact Officer Nicholas Canarr by calling 207-947-7382, or call your local police department if the activity happened outside of Bangor.

The incidents reported still remain under investigation, and police said no further information is available at this time.