BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor High School student was arrested Thursday morning after they allegedly brought a gun to school.

An email alert sent from the Bangor School Department Thursday afternoon, October 31, detailed the "high school student's property was being searched under suspicion of marijuana use and possession."

The email goes on to say that the school's resource officer was in the building and immediately took the student into custody and off of campus after finding the handgun.

Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were also confiscated from the student.

"Situations like this are extremely rare in our school," said Principal Paul Butler in the email. "Federal law and school policy are clear and firm in establishing that a student found to be in possession of a firearm on school property faces the expulsion proceedings."

The school was not evacuated and students remained in their classrooms with their teachers throughout this incident.

A normal schedule is being observed throughout the rest of the school day on Thursday.