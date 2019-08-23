BANGOR, Maine — A high-level employee for the Bangor School Department resigned after he was arrested for possessing child pornography.

Kochis was arrested Thursday night by Brewer police on a warrant for possession of 'sexually explicit materials,' according to Penobscot County District Attorney Marianne Lynch.

Brewer Police Department would not comment on the case.

NCM

Alan Kochis was the Director of Business Services for the district, according to superintendent Betsy Webb.

Webb said in a statement that the allegations were 'serious.'

"We want the community to know, the Bangor School Department has no evidence or information that these allegations are connected to the Bangor School Department or Mr. Kochis’ employment," Webb said.

Kochis was hired in 1997 and worked in the Bangor School Department’s central office at Bangor City Hall.

According to Lynch, Kochis was released on bail and ordered not to have contact with minors under the age of 18 without supervision.

He is set to appear in court in Penobscot County on Sept. 11.