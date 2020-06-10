Bangor attempted theft interrupted by customer

Police arrested Michael Decarvalho, 29, of Bangor and charged him with attempted theft and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

BANGOR, Maine — On Monday, October 5, Bangor Police responded to a reported robbery at a Big Apple convenience store on State Street around 4:30 p.m.

Their investigation revealed that the incident was a case of shoplifting that was stopped by a confrontation between the suspect and a customer.

As a result of the confrontation, the suspect decided not to steal the property, however, a verbal argument continued between the two men.

Police say, at one point during the argument, the suspect showed a knife then fled the store. A Bangor Police canine unit began a track of the suspect and eventually located him on Center Street.

As a result of this investigation, Michael Decarvalho, 29, of Bangor has been arrested and charged with attempted theft and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Decarvalho was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.