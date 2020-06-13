BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police officials say they are on the scene of two separate but related incidents Friday evening.

Det. Lt. Brent Beaulieu of the Bangor Police Department says evidence technicians are on two Pine St scenes.

Oce investigation is for criminal mischief, and the other is a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say there is no danger to the public at this time.

NEWS CENTER Maine will update when more information becomes available.

