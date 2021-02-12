Bangor police warn Mainers of increased package theft around holidays

'Tis the season for online holiday shopping ... and stolen packages

BANGOR, Maine — The holiday season comes with the not-so-merry reality that package theft will increase nationwide in the coming days and weeks.

Bangor police released a security camera video Thursday of such a theft on Jefferson Street in Bangor Wednesday. The alleged thief can be seen quickly walking onto the home's front porch, picking up the package, and walking away.

However, there are ways to protect your packages. Police say it may be best to have your packages held for pickup instead of being delivered to your door. If you can, try to schedule a time when you or someone you know will be around to accept the package. Installing a secure dropbox for packages could also be helpful.

Additionally, having packages dropped at a side door or back door could also minimize the risk of theft. Police also suggest establishing trust with your neighbors to look out for one another around the holidays.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the person in the Bangor video to contact officer Robert Hallett by calling 207-947-7484 ext. 5751, or by email.