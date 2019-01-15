BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police and MDEA agents found $2,500 worth of heroin and crack cocaine in an apartment on Grant Street Monday morning.

Bangor's Special Response Team entered and secured the apartment with a search warrant. Agents and officers then conducted a thorough search and seized 18 grams of crack, over three grams of suspected heroin, and more than $5,000 in cash, which is believed to be money from drug sales.

Bert Overlock, 26, rents this apartment. He was present on Monday morning when police arrived to search. MDEA agents had previously purchased crack cocaine at this apartment from Alexander Shoureas, 18, of Bangor. Shoreas was also present Monday morning, along with Gerald Hiland, 39, of Bangor and Jorge Delapaz, 41, of New Haven, Conn.

All four suspects were arrested and are charged with unlawful trafficking scheduled drugs, Class B.

Shoureas is also charged with bail violation. His new bail is set at $50,000 cash. The bail for Hiland and Overlocks is each set at $10,000 cash, and Delapaz's bail is set at $25,000 cash.

This investigation is ongoing. More arrests are possible.