Bangor police officer fires weapon after responding to an alleged domestic dispute

BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor police officer was placed on administrative leave after firing her gun Sunday morning after responding to investigate an alleged domestic disturbance.

A department release said officers were called to a residence on Finson Road around 3:00 a.m. when they “engaged” with an individual holding a knife.

According to the press release, Officer Bobbylee Gillespie "fired her service weapon" during the incident.

The individual was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, but Bangor Police said the injuries are "unrelated to the officer’s use of force".

The release did not specify if the officer shot the individual, or how they suffered their injuries. There were also no details provided about a potential arrest.