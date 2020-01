BANGOR, Maine — Around 8:41 p.m. tonight, Bangor Police responded to 40 Second Street after a caller reported hearing several gunshots, Bangor Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Wade Betters said.

Police are processing the scene and working to identify the people involved. There is no information that suggests the public is in danger.

The Bangor Criminal Investigation Division will be on the scene for the next few hours.

No further information will be released tonight.