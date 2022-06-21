Bangor police investigate stabbing incident

Officers responded to a call about a reported stabbing shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police are investigating a stabbing that reportedly took place Tuesday morning at an apartment building on Third Street.

Officers with the Bangor Police Department responded to a call about a stabbing at a multi-unit building on 101 Third St. shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday, public information officer Sgt. Wade Betters said in a news release.

When officers arrived, they found a person who was bleeding heavily from what appeared to be an assault involving an edged weapon, the release stated.

That person was brought to a nearby hospital.

Police are investigating the incident and are searching for the suspect, who reportedly fled before officers arrived.

"The people involved in this incident are known to each other, and we have no information which suggests the public is in danger," Betters said in the release.