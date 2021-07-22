Bangor man wanted on 6 outstanding warrants arrested by Maine State Police

Edward Janak, 45, was arrested without incident at a home on Hammond Street.

BANGOR, Maine — A fugitive wanted on six outstanding warrants was arrested by Maine State Police on Wednesday after a two-week effort to locate him.

According to a release Thursday from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss, Edward Janak, 45, of Bangor was arrested without incident at a home on Hammond Street.

He was wanted on a warrant charging him with aggravated trafficking of schedule W drug, as well as multiple warrants for failure to appear in court for unlawful possession of drugs. He was also wanted on multiple warrants for failure to appear in court for violation of conditions of release and operating after habitual offender revocation.

Moss said Janak first came to the attention of troopers during an unrelated investigation. Since that time, state police have engaged in extensive investigative efforts to locate him and take him into custody, according to Moss.