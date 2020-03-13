BANGOR, Maine — Donald Galleck was sentenced to eight years in prison in connection to the death of Jason Moody. Moody was found beaten on a Bangor sidewalk in November 2018.

Galleck pleaded guilty to manslaughter in January. He was sentenced Friday.

Court documents reveal Galleck and Moody were hanging out with their girlfriends on November 11, 2018 when Galleck got into an argument with his girlfriend, Adrienne Rockwell. Moody's girlfriend, Erin Griffith, told Rockwell she could stay the night with her, and Moody walked Galleck to where he was staying.

Family and friends of Moody spoke to the court on Friday morning, saying eight years isn't enough.

"We will never know Jason's story, his own chosen journey. We will never know what could have been, such as his deep desire to make a family of his own and become a father. Donald stripped away every one of Jason's dreams," Moody's sister Desiree Lampada said.

Court documents state that a few minutes after both men left, Griffith received a call on Rockwell's phone from Galleck.

"He stated something to the effect of he did not know what happened. He had left Moody on the side of the road and that he was going to go to prison for 15 to 20 years," court documents read.

Court documents also show Galleck was on a Facebook video call with a friend at the time of the alleged beating. Galleck put his phone in the breast pocket of his shirt, but the camera was facing out, and his friend could see what was happening.

Court documents say that the friend saw Galleck punch Moody in the face and bash Moody's head off the ground.

When Moody was found, he was unresponsive and bleeding from the nose because of an internal brain bleed. Moody was transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center where he later died.

Moody's cause of death was attributed to massive inflicted trauma to the brain and was ruled a homicide.

Galleck's attorney, Wendy Hatch said there are not sure if they will appeal this sentence.

