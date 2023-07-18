Bangor man sentenced to 27 months for firearm theft

Court records show Jonathan Birtz, 40, stole a .380 caliber pistol in July 2021 from Main Street Pawn in Lincoln.

BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor man was sentenced in court Tuesday for firearm theft from a licensed firearms dealer

Jonathan Birtz, 40, was sentenced to 27 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said in a news release.

Court records show Birtz stole a .380 caliber pistol in July 2021 from Main Street Pawn in Lincoln, according to the release.

"Security footage showed Birtz reaching over the counter to take the pistol and then concealing it in a folded blanket he was carrying," the release stated.

This case was investigated by the Lincoln Police Department and the Maine Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.