Bangor man pleads guilty to stealing firearm from pawn store in Lincoln

BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor man faces up to a 10-year sentence after pleading guilty in a Bangor court Thursday for stealing a firearm from a licensed firearms dealer in Lincoln.

Court records show Jonathan Birtz, 39, stole a .380 caliber pistol in July 2021 from Main Street Pawn in Lincoln, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said.

Birtz was reportedly seen on security footage reaching over the counter in Main Street Pawn to take the pistol, according to the release, and then concealing it in a folded blanket that he was carrying.

Birtz now faces up to a 10-year sentence in prison with up to three years of supervised release afterward, the release said. He will receive his sentencing after the U.S. Probation Office completes a presentence investigation report.

This case was investigated by the Lincoln Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.