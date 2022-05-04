Man pleads guilty to arson charge at Bangor ice cream shop

Michael Benfield of Bangor was sentenced to eight years in prison with all but 2.5 years suspended.

BANGOR, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published April 4, 2021.

A Bangor man pleaded guilty April 22 to an arson charge related to a fire at a container unit on the property of Fielder’s Choice Ice Cream in Bangor.

Michael Benfield was sentenced to eight years in prison with all but 2.5 years suspended and three years of probation.

Bangor firefighters responded to a fully involved fire at the Fielder's Choice property just before 3 p.m. April 4, 2021. Firefighters were able to contain it in about 30 minutes.

Officials said the building and lawn equipment inside was a total loss.



The Bangor Fire Department's assistant Fire Chief Greg Hodge said a person was seen running from the structure just before the fire grew.

Benfield was arrested and charged several days later.

Benfield was staying nearby at the Ramada Inn, which has been used as a homeless shelter for several months, officials said at the time.

Benfield's bail was set $25,000 cash including conditions that he not return to the Ramada Inn, not possess any incendiary devices, and have no contact with the specific people police were working with as witnesses in the case.