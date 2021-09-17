Bangor man files complaint against teens for vandalizing car with racist phrases

A Pakistani-American man in Bangor alleges that two teenage girls spray-painted his car with racist language on August 20.

BANGOR, Maine — WARNING: This story includes racist language that is a direct quote taken from the AG's Office complaint. NEWS CENTER Maine is not using the teenagers' names because they are minors.

A Bangor man has filed a complaint under the Maine Civil Rights Act against two 15-year-old girls for an alleged hate crime that happened August 20.

According to the complaint, Tahmoor Khan, who is a Pakistani-American, alleges the girls spray-painted his car with racist language, including "KKK."

One of the teens also went back to Khan's house on or around August 27 and verbally harassed him, the complaint said.

The complaint requests an order prohibiting the teens from having any contact with Khan and from violating the Maine Civil Rights Act in the future.

“It is unconscionable when we learn that an individual is subjected to threats of violence or property damage based on the color of their skin. The egregious racist messages on the vehicle victimize not only the property owner, but all people of color in the Bangor community and across the state,” Attorney General Aaron M. Frey said in a press release.