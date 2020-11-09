Bangor man facing charges in connection with pawn shop burglary

BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor man is facing charges in connection with a pawn shop burglary that occurred Thursday night.
Dontrel Jean, 23, is charged with class C felony burglary, as well as theft, refusing to submit to arrest, and violating conditions of release.
Just before 6:30 p.m., Bangor police officers responded to 204 Hammond Street (JG Pawn Shop) after a caller reported having seen a man, later identified as Jean by police, break a window at the pawn shop and remove items from inside before fleeing on a bicycle.
Responding officers said they quickly located Jean as he was riding outbound on Hammond Street. He refused to stop for the officers, then disappeared down a side street. His bicycle was found abandoned a short while later. Several officers converged on the area and began searching for Jean.
Based on a tip from a concerned citizen, officers learned Jean was riding a different bicycle on Larkin Street. An officer caught up with him shortly after he turned onto Main Street, but again, Jean refused to stop. He rode behind a local business but was unable to escape due to a fence in the back yard. At that point, police said he was taken into custody.
Jean, who was out on bail at the time of the incident, was taken to the Penobscot County Jail. According to police, that's where he remains.