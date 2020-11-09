Bangor man facing charges in connection with pawn shop burglary

Dontrel Jean, 23, is charged with class C felony burglary, as well as theft, refusing to submit to arrest, and violating conditions of release.

BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor man is facing charges in connection with a pawn shop burglary that occurred Thursday night.

Dontrel Jean, 23, is charged with class C felony burglary, as well as theft, refusing to submit to arrest, and violating conditions of release.

Just before 6:30 p.m., Bangor police officers responded to 204 Hammond Street (JG Pawn Shop) after a caller reported having seen a man, later identified as Jean by police, break a window at the pawn shop and remove items from inside before fleeing on a bicycle.

Responding officers said they quickly located Jean as he was riding outbound on Hammond Street. He refused to stop for the officers, then disappeared down a side street. His bicycle was found abandoned a short while later. Several officers converged on the area and began searching for Jean.

Based on a tip from a concerned citizen, officers learned Jean was riding a different bicycle on Larkin Street. An officer caught up with him shortly after he turned onto Main Street, but again, Jean refused to stop. He rode behind a local business but was unable to escape due to a fence in the back yard. At that point, police said he was taken into custody.