Bangor man faces drug charges after police chase

After police attempted to stop him, 37-year-old Steven Bell fled the scene on a moped.

BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor man is facing charges after a police chase resulted in the discovery of drugs Sunday night.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, a police officer tried to stop a man driving a moped in the area of Third Street near Buck Street, a news release from the Bangor Police Department said.

The man reportedly failed to stop and fled from the officer, but the officer did not pursue the moped, according to the release.

Shortly after, the man was found on Buck Street by a different police officer. The man refused to identify himself and fled the scene again on the moped, police said.

This time, the officer pursued the man at a speed of up to 35 mph, the release stated. The officer was able to eventually catch the man on foot while he attempted to drive across a baseball field in the area of the Vine Street School. The moped then "bogged down in the soft ground," the release said.

The man, identified as 37-year-old Steven Bell of Bangor, was taken into custody. He reportedly had five active warrants for his arrests, police said Thursday.

According to the release, after taking him into custody, police searched Bell and discovered a substantial amount of suspected heroin and fentanyl, in addition to a large amount of cash.

Police charged Bell with unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs (Class B). Additionally, he was charged with refusal to submit to arrest of detention (Class E) and failure to stop (Class E), the release stated.

He was taken to Penobscot County Jail.