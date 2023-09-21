Bangor man faces aggravated assault charge after allegedly throwing knife from vehicle

Police said the utility knife struck an individual on the sidewalk in the head.

BANGOR, Maine — A man from Bangor is facing an aggravated assault charge after allegedly throwing a knife from his vehicle, striking a person on the sidewalk Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Bangor Police Department, Richard Ramsdell, 48, of Bangor, allegedly threw a utility knife out of his vehicle while traveling on Main Street at about 2 p.m. and struck a person on the sidewalk in the head.

The person who was struck reportedly fell to the ground and rescue crews brought the individual to a local hospital.

"Ramsdell was identified after he returned to the scene and then departed. Ramsdell interacted with officers who were on scene when he returned," police said. "After he left, witnesses to the incident approached investigators and told them the man who just left, Ramsdell, was the person who threw the knife."

Once Ramsdell was found, he was arrested and reportedly charged with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, a Class B felony.