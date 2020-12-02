BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor man was arrested and charged Wednesday morning as the result of an ongoing investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Bangor Police Department.

Matthew Crossman, 34, is charged with possession of sexually explicit material. He is alleged to have been in possession of images depicting children under the age of 12.

Crossman was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

RELATED: Skowhegan man charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Child and Child Porn

RELATED: Former Bangor School Dept. employee pleads guilty to uploading child pornography

RELATED: Court docs show Bangor school worker had 200-plus child porn videos, photos