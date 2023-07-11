Bangor man charged with OUI, theft of vehicle in police chase

A 25-year-old Bangor man faces multiple charges after reportedly engaging in a police pursuit in the Bangor area Monday night.

BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor man faces multiple charges including operating under the influence and theft in connection with a police chase in the Bangor area Monday night.

Bangor police were called to the area of Lincoln Street near Third Street for a reported altercation between a man and female at 11:20 p.m., according to a news release from the Bangor Police Department.

Police said a witness said the man was leaving the scene in a gray truck, and he and the truck were located on Main Street near Buck Street where police conducted a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, the truck reportedly backed into the police cruiser stopped behind the vehicle, then sped off on Buck Street after officers told the driver to stop.

The truck was eventually stopped on Interstate 95 near mile marker 180 after leading police to Interstate 395, onto I-95 northbound, onto the Hammond Street exit, then back onto I-95 southbound, police said.

"The male operator, who was the only occupant of the truck, fought with officers who were attempting to take him into custody," police said. "He was eventually subdued, positively identified, and transported to Penobscot County Jail."

Kareem Stokes, 25, of Bangor, faces charges of operating under the influence (Class D), eluding (Class C), resisting arrest (Class D), four separate traffic infractions, and theft, (Class C), police said.

Stokes was reportedly charged with felony theft after police discovered the vehicle he was driving during Monday's pursuit was allegedly stolen.