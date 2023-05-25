Bangor man charged with alleged abuse of a child

Medical professionals indicated the child's injuries were not accidental and were inflicted, police said.

BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor man has been arrested and charged with the alleged abuse of a child under 6 years old.

Bangor police were reportedly notified on May 5 by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services about a young child who had been "presented to a local medical facility with significant injuries," a release from the Bangor Police Department said.

Detectives with the police department responded to the report and found "suspicious bruising and severe healing pattern burn injuries to the back of the child," the release stated.

According to the release, police initially alleged the child was accidentally injured at their Bangor home. However, medical professionals indicated the injuries were not accidental and were inflicted, police said.

The circumstances of the child's injuries prompted an investigation into the incident by Bangor detectives and Maine DHHS caseworkers, the release said.

The investigation then led to an arrest warrant issued for 26-year-old Gabriel Bocanegra, who reportedly resides in Bangor and Connecticut, police said.

Bocanegra has been charged with the following:

Aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon (Class B)

Aggravated assault on a child under the age of 6 years old (Class B)

Domestic assault on a child under the age of 6 years old (Class C)

Endangering the welfare of a child by violating a duty of care or protect (Class D)

Bangor detectives took Bocanegra into custody on May 24 and brought him to Penobscot County Jail.

Police said no further information will be released at this time.