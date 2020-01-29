BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police engaged in a standoff with a man late Tuesday night, after a resident called reporting the man had just displayed a gasoline container and threatened to burn down his/her residence.

Officers responded to "I" Street just before midnight and quickly identified the suspect as Matthew Gormely, 33, of Bangor. Bangor police said they went to Gormely's residence and repeatedly tried to speak with him, but said he was not cooperative.

Officers said they then discovered evidence indicating Gormely's alleged threat was legitimate. By this time, however, Gormely had locked himself in his home and was refusing to come out.

Members of the Bangor Police Special Response Team (S.R.T.) and Explosive Ordinance Disposal (E.O.D.) Team responded to the scene, along with Bangor Police Crisis Negotiators.

E.O.D. deployed a robot to safely approach Gormely's residence, allowing a crisis negotiator to remotely attempt to communicate with him. Gormely exited his residence a short time later but refused to comply with officer's commands, causing them to subdue him.

Gormely was taken to Penobscot County Jail. He is charged with the following crimes:

Class C criminal threatening

Class D terrorizing

Class D criminal mischief

Class E disorderly conduct

Class E creating a police standoff

Class D refusal to submit to arrest

RELATED: Bangor International Airport places 5th in USA Today 'Best Small Airport' poll

RELATED: The new Bangor bus hub will be built at Pickering Square

RELATED: Bangor looks to better broadband

RELATED: Gas leak on Bangor waterfront under investigation