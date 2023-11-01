Police: Bangor man charged after stabbing woman

Kurt Fowler, 34, was taken to Penobscot County Jail and charged with aggravated assault, a Class B felony, police said.

BANGOR, Maine — A 34-year-old man was arrested after stabbing a woman with a knife on Ohio Street in Bangor Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Around 1:35 p.m., the Bangor Police Department responded to a report of a woman that had been stabbed with a knife in the area of 49 Ohio Street, a news release stated.

The caller who reported the incident explained the man who stabbed the woman was being "physically detained" by another man who lived at that address, police said.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect being restrained as well as the victim "suffering from a laceration to her abdomen," the release stated.

The victim was taken to an area hospital by the Bangor Fire Department where she was treated for injuries deemed non-life-threatening, according to Wednesday's release.

The suspect, who was identified as Kurt Fowler, was booked into the Penobscot County Jail, police said. Fowler was charged with aggravated assault, a Class B felony.

The incident remains under investigation.