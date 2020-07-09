Angry customer tells store workers he'd be back with a gun, police say

Family Dollar store employees reported that an upset customer threatened employees with an assault rifle on Friday in Bangor.

BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor man has been charged with felony terrorizing after reportedly threatening store employees with an assault rifle on Friday night.

According to police, employees of the Family Dollar store at 89 State Street in Bangor called to report that an angry customer had made a scene in the store, and as he was storming out, allegedly referenced an assault rifle.

Employees say he threatened to shoot them when he returned, scaring employees and customers.

Police investigated and were able to positively identify the man as 45-year-old John Callahan of Bangor.

Callahan was arrested the following day for unrelated domestic violence assault and illegal drug possession charges. Police then also charged him with felony terrorizing, a Class C crime, for the reported threats Friday night.