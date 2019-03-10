BANGOR, Maine — A man was arrested in Bangor on Thursday, Oct.3 after a high-speed chase on Tuesday led to the discovery of the man's active federal warrants.

According to the Bangor Police Department, Brian Saunders, 37, of Bangor sped past officer Michael Pina at the intersection of Hammond and Ohio Street in a silver Mercedes.

Officer Pina pursued Saunders, who almost hit another Bangor police cruiser.

Saunders led officers through downtown and behind the Waterfront concert area. Saunders was able to get away from the officers after officer Pina's cruiser became disabled.

According to Bangor police, at the time of the pursuit, Mr. Saunders had active federal arrest warrants.

As a result of a Maine Drug Enforcement and Bangor Police Criminal Investigation Division investigation of a residence Saunders was at, Saunders was found and arrested around 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3.

