Bangor man arrested after allegedly waving gun, threatening to shoot others

Kyle Riegel, 31, was arrested on criminal threatening and assault charges, a news release stated.
BANGOR, Maine — A man was arrested after showing a gun and threatening to shoot others in Bangor on Tuesday, police say. 

According to a news release issued by the Bangor Police Department, officers came across a group of people arguing in the street near the intersection of Cedar and Second Streets. 

Kyle Reigel, 31, of Bangor was witnessed waving a handgun and threatening to shoot people, police said. 

An investigation revealed the argument reportedly began over a parking space. 

Police seized Reigel's handgun, and he was arrested on charges of criminal threatening and assault, the release stated. He was booked into the Penobscot County Jail. 

No one was injured during the incident, police said.  

