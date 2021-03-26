Bangor man arrested after allegedly harassing convenience store customers, threatening to kill police

According to police, Arthur Beaver, 38, of Bangor was intoxicated at a convenience store when he pulled a knife on them.

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor Police arrested 38-year-old Arthur Beaver at a convenience store early Thursday morning for harassing customers and later threatening to kill police.

Staff called police to the store located at 633 Hogan Road around 6:30 a.m. in an effort to get Beaver off their property because he was harassing customers in the parking lot. Once they arrived, they found Beaver intoxicated and uncooperative.

Police said he refused to leave and became agitated. Beaver said that he was going to enter the store despite the officer’s warnings. Both officers had to block the door to prevent Beaver from entering the store.

Then, Beaver threatened to “kill” the officers and pulled out a Karambit knife, which is used in martial arts. One officer was able to get behind Beaver and hold his wrist to control the knife.

The officers ordered Beaver to drop the knife, but he refused. One officer pulled out his gun while the other got Beaver away from the store, pushing him away to create space. Beaver continued holding the knife and threatening the officers.

Beaver put his knife away once more officers arrived. Officers took him to the Penobscot County Jail where he is currently being held on $310.00 cash bail.