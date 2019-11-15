BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor man is behind bars charged with criminal mischief after officials say they found him breaking a window at the Central Fire Station in Bangor early Friday morning.

According to police, when they arrived around 1 a.m., at the station on 289 Main Street, they say David Bileau was punching out one of the fire station’s garage door windows. He also began cursing at the officer and a firefighter who’d stepped outside to help.

Police way Bileau damaged a total of 6 garage door windows and alcohol was a factor in this crime.

He is being held at the Penobscot County Jail.

RELATED: Trial set to begin for Hampden man accused of murdering sister-in-law

RELATED: Local business's maintenance garage leveled by fire