Bangor shooting sends one man to hospital

Bangor officials said an altercation resulted in a man being shot at a local business early Sunday morning

BANGOR, Maine — According to a press release from the Bangor Police Department, a shooting in the city early Sunday morning sent one man to the hospital with multiple wounds.

Officials said two Bangor Police Department cruisers were parked near a Harlow Street parking lot when the officers heard gunshots. The officers ran to the scene and saw people running from a local business and hiding behind cars in the lot. The release also said a car was driving away from the scene at the same time.

According to the release, a man arrived at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center Emergency room shortly after with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds resulting from an altercation at a local business.

Police said 28-year-old Gaurionex Joaquin-Peguero 28 of Boston, Massachusetts, has been arrested and charged with elevated aggravated assault.

Officials with the Bangor Police Department are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to please call Det. Dustin Dow at the Bangor Police Department (207)947-7384 ext. 5729.

