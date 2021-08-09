Bangor High School principal on administrative leave following OUI charge

Bangor High School Principal Paul Butler was charged with an OUI and leaving the scene of an accident

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor High School Principal Paul Butler is on paid administrative leave after being charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident, a spokesman for the Bangor Police Department confirmed with NEWS CENTER Maine.

Bangor School Department Superintendent James Tager told NEWS CENTER Maine he was informed by Butler of the incident that occurred over the weekend, and that Butler is on paid administrative leave while the school department investigates.

According to a release from the Bangor Police Department, an officer assigned to the Bangor State Fair reported that a pick-up truck had crashed into a cement barricade on Bass Park Boulevard on Saturday around 10:20 p.m. Police say Butler, 50, was the driver and allegedly drove away after the crash.

Butler was later spotted by a patrol officer driving on Main Street and later pulled over, police said.

Police claim Butler's truck smelled of alcohol, and the officer noticed an airbag had been deployed.

Bulter was arrested after a field sobriety test and taken to the police station for a breath alcohol test. He was charged with operating under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.