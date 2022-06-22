Bangor man charged in domestic stabbing incident

Bangor police said Tuesday the suspect fled the scene. He has since been arrested and charged.

BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor man has been charged in connection with a stabbing Tuesday morning at an apartment building on Third Street.

Stephen M. Hunt, 31, of Bangor was charged with domestic violence elevated aggravated assault, a Class A felony, according to an updated release Wednesday from Bangor police spokesperson Wade Betters.

Officials took Hunt to the Penobscot County Jail, where he remained as of Wednesday morning, Betters said.

Bangor police officers responded to a call about a stabbing at a multi-unit apartment building located at 101 Third St. shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday, Betters said in an initial news release Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found a person who was bleeding heavily from what appeared to be an assault involving an edged weapon, Tuesday's release stated.

That person, whose identity has not been released, was brought to a nearby hospital.

Betters said Tuesday that the people involved in the incident were "known to each other."