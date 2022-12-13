Van passes police roadblock, disrupts Bangor's Festival of Lights parade

The driver was issued a summons for passing a police roadblock.

BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor man was charged with Class C felony passing a police roadblock after he drove past a roadblock and into the Festival of Lights Parade route, police said.

William Wickware, 71, told police he didn't know there was a parade and that he was just trying to get to Harlow Street, Bangor police Sgt. Jason McAmbley said in a release.

Wickware drove a white van past a police cruiser with flashing lights and traffic cones and through the blocked-off intersection at Main and Cedar streets, McAmbley said. He then allegedly traveled down Main Street until an officer at the intersection with Union Street attempted to stop it. The officer, however, was unsuccessful.

The van continued down Main Street until it had to stop because of pedestrians lining the streets at the intersection of Main, Hammond, Central, and State streets, McAmbley said.

Pedestrians moved to allow the van to turn down State Street, where it was stopped by police just before Harlowe Street.

No injuries were reported, McAmbley said.

Pedestrians were moved again to allow the van to leave the parade route.