DENVER — A band on a tour stop in Denver said their trailer full of gear and merchandise was stolen Thursday night from the parking lot of an Aurora hotel.

The Ghost of Paul Revere traveled from Maine to perform the first show of their tour Friday night at the Bluebird Theater in Denver. They told 9NEWS that they were saying at the DoubleTree hotel near East Iliff Avenue and Interstate 225 in Aurora, and woke up Friday morning to find their trailer was gone.

The band members said they had some of their gear with them inside their hotel rooms and were borrowing equipment to get through the rest of their tour.

On their Instagram, they described the trailer as a white, 5-by-7 box trailer with a Maine license plate of B830100. Inside the trailer was some of the band's gear and also merchandise they planned on selling at the show, they said.

Including the trailer and the things inside, about $25,000 of equipment will have to be replaced, the band said.

They're asking anyone in the Denver area who sees or has information on their trailer to contact police.

Band member Griffin Sherry started a GoFundMe to raise $20,000 to replace the equipment. To donate, go to GoFundMe and search ghost fund, or click on this link.

Band members said they still have two weeks of touring. They still planned to perform Saturday at the WinterWonderGrass Festival in Steamboat Springs.