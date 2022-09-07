Washington County woman, 65, accused of trafficking fentanyl

During the search on Tuesday, around 127 grams of suspected fentanyl were seized, with a "Washington County street value of over $25,000."

BAILEYVILLE, Maine — A Baileyville woman was charged Tuesday with trafficking fentanyl out of her home.

According to a news release issued Wednesday by Maine Dept. of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss, a joint investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, Baileyville Police Department, and the Washington County Sheriff's office resulted in the arrest.

The release states a significant amount of fentanyl was seized from the home of Lisa Malone, 65, of Baileyville after a search warrant was conducted Tuesday.

Investigators assigned to MDEA's Down East Task Force who cover Washington and Hancock counties opened an investigation earlier last month into this suspected trafficking of fentanyl from a Baileyville home, the release said. The investigation included the "undercover purchase of fentanyl from a home located on Oxford Street in Baileyville."

During the search Tuesday, approximately 127 grams of suspected fentanyl was seized, with a "Washington County street value of over $25,000," according to the release. Additionally, around $1,400 in suspected drug proceeds was found and confiscated during the search.

Malone was charged with Class A aggravated trafficking in Schedule W drugs. According to the release, the charge was aggravated because of the amount of suspected fentanyl that was seized by investigators.

Malone was also charged with one count of Class B trafficking in Schedule W drugs. Her bail was set by a bail commissioner at $25,000 in cash, and she was transported to Washington County Jail for booking, the release said.

No additional information has been released.