Bail hearing for Auburn man charged in Lewiston murder

Abdikadir Nur was arrested by the Auburn Police Department for the murder of Hassan Hassan. He is being held without bail.

AUBURN, Maine — A 20-year-old man who has been charged in connection with the Halloween shooting death of a man in Lewiston was in court via video Monday morning for his bail hearing. He is being held without bail.

Abdikadir Nur of Auburn was charged with murder stemming from the death of Hassan Hassan, police said. The arrest took place on Monday, November 2 in Auburn, police said.

Nur had been out on bail following an arrest and charge of elevated aggravated assault in July, police said.

He’s being held at Androscoggin County Jail, police said.