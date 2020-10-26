Bail check in Litchfield yields drugs, firearms

Kevin Grant, 40, was on conditions of release from being charged with operating under the influence. His bail has now been set at $1,250.

LITCHFIELD, Maine — A Litchfield man was arrested Friday after deputies said they found illegal drugs and firearms while conducting a bail check at his home.

Kevin Grant, 40, was on conditions of release from being charged with operating under the influence. On Friday, he was arrested and charged with the following:

Violating conditions of release, class E

Unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, class D

Unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, class A

During a search of his residence, Kennebec County sheriff's deputies said they found about 25 grams of cocaine, suboxone, and other drug paraphernalia.