Autopsy confirms 23-year-old Portland woman's death was homicide

Bethany Kelley, an unhoused Portland woman, was found dead on Kennebec Street the morning of Nov. 18.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police said Wednesday that the body of a 23-year-old woman found Nov. 18 on Kennebec Street has been ruled a homicide.

Police had not previously released any information about the death.

The body of Bethany Kelley, an unhoused woman from Portland, was found just after 7:30 a.m. Nov. 18 by people walking on Kennebec Street near Chestnut Street, Maj. Robert Martin said Wednesday in a release.

Kelley had last been seen the previous evening.

Police investigated the death as suspicious, and an autopsy confirmed Kelley died by homicide. Police have not released the cause of death.

Martin declined to say why police waited nearly two weeks to release any information about the death.

"I can say we are at a point in the investigation where we felt sharing was appropriate," he said.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 207-874-8575.