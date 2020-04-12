Morrill man sentenced to 29 years after being charged with murder

Austin McDevitt shot and killed Shane Sauer of Belfast last March. On Friday, McDevitt was sentenced after pleading guilty to murder last week

BELFAST, Maine — In the early morning hours of March 15, 2019, the Waldo County Dispatch received a call from then 22-year-old Austin McDevitt. He had called the police to report he had shot 26-year-old Shane Sauer of Belfast at a home in Swanville.

According to court documents, the two men were involved with the same woman. On the day of the shooting, McDevitt told police he was woken up by Sauer, his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend.

The two fought and it escalated to the point where McDevitt went to his car and grabbed a gun from the glove box. He shot Sauer seven times, three to the head.

In court Friday, both the defense and prosecution recommended a base sentence of more than 30 years. After hearing testimony from the victim's and McDevitt's family, the judge made the final ruling of 29 years.

“I think, you know, this was the best result for everyone," Assistant Attorney General and prosecutor Lisa Bogue said.

“The numbers are very difficult I think for the families to hear because it certainly isn’t meant to represent the life of their loved one," she added.

Bogue said the sentence was marked down was because of several mitigating factors including the age of McDevitt at the time of the murder and his guilty plea.

“The court gives credit, a lot of credit in mitigation when someone does (plead guilty)", Bogue said.

Before the sentence was announced, McDevitt did address the courtroom.

“First, I’d like to say to the Sauers family I’m very sorry this all happened, if I could change it I would.”

He later went on to thank his family for supporting him. Nearly 20 people were in the courtroom, socially distant from one another Friday.

McDevitt's mother, Jill Cunningham addressed the court as well. She told the court how difficult of a childhood her son had including being paralyzed for a year after being diagnosed with a rare illness. Through that, and this sentencing, she is looking forward to what's next.

“I have no doubt he will have a future, the ability to overcome this obstacle like he has done in the past," she said.