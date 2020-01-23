AUGUSTA, Maine — Quashay Phillips, 24, of Augusta, who is accused of slicing another woman’s throat during an argument last February, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to attempted murder and elevated aggravated assault.

According to our partners are the Kennebec Journal, Phillips entered her pleas to the felony charges, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, after a mental health evaluation determined she was competent to proceed in the legal process, according to Justice Michaela Murphy.

Police said in an affidavit they believe Phillips was working with gangs based in New York City to distribute drugs in central Maine.

Phillips allegedly got mad at Brooke V. Olum for refusing to go to Wal-Mart, then took a three-to- four-inch knife to Olum's throat on February 11, 2019, at 72 Davenport St. in Augusta, where Phillips was staying at the time, according to police.

During the argument, Olum’s boyfriend entered the room and joined in the argument. According to court documents, he insulted Phillips and told her she had to leave.

Olum then pushed him out of the room, police said. When Olum turned around, Phillips “sliced her neck,” causing Olum to scream and begin bleeding profusely.

Other occupants of the home came to Olum’s aid, placing towels on her neck before taking her to the hospital.

A surgeon said Olum's external jugular vein was severed but the cut missed her carotid artery by a couple of millimeters. A severed carotid artery would have likely been a fatal injury, according to Estes’ affidavit.

Murphy said a second mental health evaluation will be performed on Phillips, with the results also made available to Phillips’ defense lawyers. The judge said Wednesday the initial evaluation indicated “at this time (Phillips) is competent to proceed.”

