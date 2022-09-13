x
Student accused of posting threatening video toward Augusta school staff

"Augusta schools continue to be safe for all users at this time," Deputy Chief Kevin D. Lully wrote in a release.
AUGUSTA, Maine — Augusta police responded to a report of a threat made by a student at St. Michael School around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The department reportedly received a call that a student had posted a video threatening the school's staff, a news release issued by Deputy Chief Kevin D. Lully with the Augusta Police Department on Tuesday said.

According to the release, police identified the student who made the threat quickly due to the "swift actions and immediate reporting" of the incident. 

Police have begun an extensive investigation into the "alleged threats" and are working with parents, the school, and the student, who the release said is "working very cooperatively" with police.

There were no disruptions to school operations, and classes continued as normal for the day for all Augusta schools, the release reported.

"Augusta schools continue to be safe for all users at this time," the release said.

No additional information has been released.

